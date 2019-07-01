Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev got married in secret on the weekend 3 hours ago

image description
Jade Hayden

Fair play to the lads.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have gotten married on the sly in Vegas.

The Countdown presenter and Strictly dancer tied the knot in a secret ceremony over the weekend, just a few weeks after announcing that they were expecting their first child together.

Riley announced the news on Instagram yesterday, sharing a photo of the pair saying that that they had both "said yes."

"Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev," she wrote. "We both said yes!"

The couple's friends and family were reportedly unaware that they were planning to get married.

Rachel and Pasha met during the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing when they were partnered up together.

Riley announced that she and Kovalev were expecting their first child in May with a photo of herself in the Countdown studio cradling her bump.

She posted a photo of herself holding her stomach and standing in front of the Countdown board, with the letters behind her spelling out maternity when they are rearranged.

She captioned the photo: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you...you have 'til December to work it out! We're over the moon excited!

Earlier this year, it was announced that Pasha would be leaving Strictly Come Dancing after "eight fantastic years."

He said in a statement:

"After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals and lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year my final season on Strictly. 

"I've had  fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind-the-scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is."

